Solar cars roll through town

October 30 2023 - 4:00pm
Solar cars roll in
Solar cars roll in

Belgian Solar Team Innoptus has claimed back-to-back Bridgestone World Solar Challenge titles with a time of 34 hours, 4 minutes, and 41 seconds for their 3022km journey from Darwin via Katherine to Adelaide.

