Solar cars roll in

Belgian Solar Team Innoptus has claimed back-to-back Bridgestone World Solar Challenge titles with a time of 34 hours, 4 minutes, and 41 seconds for their 3022km journey from Darwin via Katherine to Adelaide.
The push to the finish line was smooth sailing for the Belgian team that led almost the entire way from Darwin. The Belgian's aerodynamic Infinite, with its futuristic fin designed for stability seemed to revel in the tough, windy conditions that proved challenging to many others.
The team crossed ahead of a valiant Team Twente from the Netherlands. Throwing all they had at the Belgian team, their solar car RED X, pushed so close, at times within minutes and sharing control stops together. RED X celebrated second place with a time of 34 hours, 24 minutes, 58 seconds.
Their compatriots, Brunel in Nuna 12 arrived in Adelaide around two hours later, to take third place, while German team Sonnenwagen was forced to retire south of Port Augusta.
Event Director Chris Selwood congratulated the Innoptus Solar Team on their achievement.
"This professional, innovative, and passionate team have always been strong competitors," he said. "Their hard work has paid off."
Meanwhile, in the CSIRO Cruiser Class field, Sunswift Racing from Australia claimed its first 2023 Cruiser Cup victory.
Taking an early points lead which was never threatened, they carried four passengers most of the way.
To win the Cruiser Cup, solar electric cars must complete the journey from Darwin to Adelaide within time windows and as energy efficiently as possible.
Out of ten Cruisers, six remained in contention after a drama filled second stage of strong headwinds and smoky conditions.
Mr Selwood said in the fifth iteration of the Cruiser class, this year's solar electric vehicles were closer to what one could see on the road.
"The design diversity was impressive, and I congratulate the Sunswift team on an all-round performance," he said. "The determinants of success in this class are a combination of speed, endurance, and energy inputs before subjective judging. The CSIRO Cruiser Class goal is to bring solar electric cars to the everyday driver. Sunswift is ... designed to deliver maximum performance."
