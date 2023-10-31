Katherine Times
Beetaloo 'climate bomb' cannot be offset, inquiry told

October 31 2023 - 4:00pm
Indigenous groups continue to oppose fracking in the Northern Territory. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Indigenous groups continue to oppose fracking in the Northern Territory. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Estimated greenhouse gas emissions are "flat out wrong" for a Beetaloo Basin gas development and Darwin Harbour facility, according to independent research submitted to a federal inquiry.

