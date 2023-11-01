Katherine Times
Advocates call for end to NT's compulsory income management

By Rudi Maxwell
November 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Indigenous people in remote communities are disproportionately affected by poverty, advocates say. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
Witness after witness to a senate inquiry into poverty has shared how compulsory income management and onerous Centrelink requirements are damaging Indigenous people and communities.

