Alcohol and racism fuelling 'shocking' NT violence

November 2 2023 - 8:00am
Professor Marcia Langton has warned the NT coroner of the risks alcohol poses to women's safety. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Indigenous leader Marcia Langton has called for alcohol restrictions across the entire Northern Territory to solve the scourge of domestic violence and rejected suggestions the crisis is a cultural issue for Aboriginal communities.

