Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Santos permitted to start works on Barossa pipeline

Updated November 1 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Munkara applied for an injunction to prevent Santos starting pipeline work. (HANDOUT/TYMUNNA CLEMENTS)
Simon Munkara applied for an injunction to prevent Santos starting pipeline work. (HANDOUT/TYMUNNA CLEMENTS)

A Tiwi traditional owner has lost a late Federal Court bid to prevent Santos building an underwater gas pipeline near the Top End islands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.