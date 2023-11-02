Education in the Territory is of concern to many parents of students that attend schools here.
In May the Opposition uncovered that Territory Labor were ripping counsellors out of schools and centralising them into Mitchell Street in Darwin.
During the May sittings when I questioned the Chief Minister on this, she provided no answers to the decision, playing politics over issues unrelated to the line of questioning.
We still have had nothing from Government on where this is up to and the current vacancies.
Given the issues in Labor's failed education system, this decision to pool counsellors is simply unbelievable, our kids need more support not less and they don't want to come into the city when they need help.
Recently we had a shocking road incident where a family of six from Lajamanu were killed on the Stuart Highway, including four children.
The impact any incident like this is of course felt right across a remote community and in fact the Big Rivers region.
Losing four children who attended programs like FAFT as well as attend the school at Lajamanu was devastating.
I was appalled when I was contacted by a concerned friend of one of the teachers at the school. The school and teachers had been offered no counselling to help the school community through this time.
All that was offered was an online Teams meeting where an A4 sheet of paper was read out on what to do in this situation, no questions, no support.
This is just one example of the lack of support for our remote kids and school communities even when they most need it.
It is not good enough
