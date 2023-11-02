From the Katherine Mayor's Desk

Katherine Town Council is excited to present our new initiative to get the community engaged.
If you go to our website and click on "know your council" it will come up with our core services.
When you click on one of these services it will go to another lot of headings and bubbles. Click on the bubbles and it will come up with everything you want to know about our Council.
It will give the user all the information, costs and services that Council has and a lot more.
Please take the time to have a look and I am sure many in the community will be surprised at how much the Council does.
The Ordinary Meeting of Council was held on October 24.
There was the Early Bird Draw and winner for the rates. People that pay their rates in full go into the draw to win a prize.
A new Partnership Agreement with Katherine Regional Cultural Precinct - Council has been a part of this partnership for a number of years. Council also gives the Centre funding towards the Katherine Prize which has been going for 48 years now. This is a huge achievement.
The NRMA and Federal Government are putting in four fast charging stations near First Street.
This charging station will cater to electric vehicles that come to our town.
The initiative by NRMA and the Federal Government aim to have charging stations on all the main highways throughout Australia.
Annual Dog Licence and Dog Registration Requirements - This is a review about the dog licenses and when a dog should be registered (three months of age) and how many can be kept.
Council is still looking for nominations for a Young Citizen of the Year. If you know of anyone please nominate them by November 17.
There are some wonderful and hard working young people in the community that deserve to be nominated.
Remembrance Day is on November 11 at the Katherine Cenotaph at 10.40am.
If you would like to lay a wreath and have not registered you will still be able to lay a wreath as there is always a call for people at the end to lay one.
International Men's Day is held on November 19 at the Katherine Country Club (Golfie) at 1.00pm with a free Ambrose Golf Competition.
Teams of four, and registrations are essential.
Registrations are on the Council website or Facebook page.
You can register now for the Katherine Christmas light competition. First prize is $500, second prize $300, third prize $200. Commercial exhibitors will win a trophy.
The Grinch Movie will be held on Saturday, November 11, at the Town Square. This is a free event.
There will be free popcorn but you can purchase food and drink on the night. BYO chair.
There will be the lighting of the Christmas tree on the night.
Meanwhile, are you already dreaming of the Dry? Katherine Town Council is already planning for it.
Each year Council produces a Festival of the Dry brochure to promote things for visitors and locals to see and do in Katherine and surrounds between May and September.
Event organisers can submit their event for inclusion in the brochure between now and 23 February 2024.
