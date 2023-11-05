New homes for Wugularr

A major housing project has been competed in the community of Wugularr (Beswick) with a total of 28 homes build and handed over to local residents.
Minister for Remote Housing and Homelands and Member for Arnhem Selena Uibo said people in Wugularr have been waiting a long time for these new homes, which will reduce overcrowding and contribute to the overall well-being of this gorgeous community on the banks of the Waterhouse River.
"Our Government is proud of our work on remote housing since coming to government in 2016. We have built an incredible 1200 new remote homes and upgraded around 1700 more," Ms Uibo said.
"Housing is at the centre of our reform agenda and getting housing right is critical to closing the gap. More houses in our remote communities means stronger communities and jobs for Aboriginal Territorians."
The $2.2 billion Remote Housing Investment Package, jointly funded by the Northern Territory and Commonwealth Governments, has so far delivered 1208 new homes and upgraded close to 1700 homes since September 2016.
In this latest handover, 11 houses were built - a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes, with housing designs, locations and tenant allocations chosen by the community, through the local decision-making process and Housing Reference Groups.
Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said her government was committed to improving housing in remote Northern Territory communities.
"I am so pleased these new homes have been handed over in the Wugularr community," she said.
"The new homes will help ease overcrowding, which we know is a major barrier to closing the gap."
Investment in housing in remote communities like Wugularr helps the local economy, with this project delivering local jobs and contracts for Aboriginal-owned companies like Yingwati Pty Ltd, which worked on preparing the land for the first subdivision stage, and Katherine-based business NJ Homes (NT) Pty Ltd, which constructed the homes.
Earlier in October the NT Government announced one hundred homes had been built in one hundred days as the remote housing program reached a new milestone of 1200 new builds.
Families from 20 communities recently moved into brand new homes in communities from the northeast island of Galiwin'ku, through Jilkminggan and Kalkarindji, down to Amoonguna in the south.
At the time, Minister Uibo said she was "really proud" of the progress that had been made in delivering homes to Territorians in remote communities.
"The ongoing work not only makes a huge difference to the many families who finally have a home to call their own, it has (also) provided local businesses with contracts," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.