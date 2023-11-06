Bats saved from 'painful death'

NT Fauna Solutions and WildCare Inc have spent volunteer time in the Katherine region, bunting barbed wire fences to make them visible to flying fox bats.
Every night, flying fox bats are getting caught in barbed wire fences, which they cannot see.
Flying fox bats are mammals that play a very important role in the environment.
"They are key pollinators and spread seeds from fruit and flower blossoms," a spokesperson said. "Without bats, we wouldn't have bananas, avocado or mangos."
Insectivorous microbats can consume over 400 mosquitos a night each.
"Bats are highly intelligent and have large family colonies."
Although there are strong populations of bats in Katherine, and not many people are fond of bats, "no animal deserves to die such a slow and painful death caught in barbed wire".
The spokesperson said WildCare has also had birds, snakes and savanna gliders caught up in barbed wire fencing.
If you see a live bat in a fence, please report it to WildCare on 0408 888 5341. Do not touch bats unless you are trained and vaccinated to do so. You can place a wet towel and umbrella shade over the animal until help arrives.
Some bats can carry Australian Bat Lyssavirus, which is closely related to Rabies. One bite or scratch from an infected bat is terminal. There is no cure. Bat rescuers are vaccinated to enable them to handle bats, but caution and care is always taken.
"Wildcare volunteers are receiving daily calls to rescue bats in wire fences in Katherine and throughout the NT."
If you have been bitten or scratched by a bat, present immediately to the ER at Hospital or contact the Center for disease control Katherine on 08 89739049.
If you need to keep your barbed wire fence, contact NT Fauna Solutions who can quote installation on bat deflection widgets and bunting to your fence 0421471007.
