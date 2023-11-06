'His legacy will continue to inspire'

One of the region's Doctors has stepped into retirement, with Bauhinia Health Clinic paying homage to the health care professional.
"Dr David Brummitt has left an indelible mark on the community of Katherine with his unwavering dedication to providing primary health care at three different clinics that operated from 36 First Street since 1991," Bauhinia's Anjali Palmer said.
"His commitment to the people and his extensive knowledge of the region and its community makes him a very special human."
Mrs Palmer said mentoring and supervising numerous doctors and students further underscored his passion for the profession and his desire to pass on his knowledge and experience to several generations of medical professionals.
"We have had 18 medical students through Bauhinia Health since we started in 2021, and Dr Brummitt has been their mentor and supervisor," she said.
"He even delivered one of the students who was born and grew up in Katherine.
"Almost 90 per cent of this cohort has been inspired and promised to take on general practice as their speciality - thanks to this amazing teacher and human."
Mrs Palmer said nothing was too much for the beloved Doctor.
"It never ceased to surprise that he never said no to having someone seen urgently or visiting someone who could not travel to the clinic, at their home.
"We have been blessed and are very grateful for his tenure with Bauhinia Health - and his long standing commitment to the community of Katherine."
Mrs Palmer encouraged the Doctor to make good use of his time in retirement.
"Entering into retirement and given his intimate knowledge of Katherine, we are hoping he writes a book about the history, walks, and stories of the area," she said.
"Such a book could serve as a valuable resource for residents and visitors alike, providing insights into the rich tapestry of the community and its surroundings.
"As he transitions into retirement, his legacy of service and dedication will undoubtedly continue to inspire those who have had the privilege of working with him and being under his care.
"It's remarkable how certain individuals can leave such a lasting impact on the communities they serve, and Dr Brummitt is one of those exceptional individuals."
Having treated patients across the region for more than 30 years, Dr Brummitt said it had been "a very satisfying thing being a GP in a town like this".
During his extensive medical career, Dr Brummitt has delivered patient-centred primary healthcare in areas including operative obstetrics, anaesthesia, minor surgery, and inpatient management.
