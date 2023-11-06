A renowned day care centre in Katherine has been recognised as a leader in childcare services.
When Clyde Fenton Primary School Principal Jeff Parker decided seven years ago to add a preschool to the school's education portfolio, he wanted to establish a facility where every child felt supported and encourage to thrive.
Now the Clyde Fenton Long Day Care has been recognised with the 2023 Northern Territory Education and Care Award for Outstanding Education and Care Program.
"The judges thought we ran an excellent service because of our inclusivity and therapeutic approach," Mr Parker said.
"We started our journey with a preschool that had nine students, was open four days a week and had very little engagement with parents and the community.
"We knew we had to improve so we boldly trialled a five-day a week, all-day preschool but soon modified it a long day care model," he said.
The project faced a lot of hurdles, including COVID arriving in Australia on the opening day, but this did not daunt the Clyde Fenton team.
"The School Council supported us, COVID moved on and the kids started to come," Mr Parker said.
"Parents realised that the kids could do preschool in the morning and mum could stay at work and the child could move into the long day care centre in the afternoon - perfect result.
"Now the centre has become a therapeutic day care - the first in the Northern Territory to have therapeutic pets. We have had kittens, possums, joeys and dogs over the years."
The teachers hold regular sessions with parents to talk about their 0 to five-year-old children and to help them integrate into the school environment.
"A lot for parents from poorer backgrounds do not automatically understand early childhood education but they are gradually seeing the benefit."
Mr Parker says the youngsters learn social behaviours like how to get on with each other in setting outside the home, and that helps set them up for entering primary school when they are older.
"With this award we feel we finally have been recognised for the hard work in establishing this long day care centre.
"It has been running successfully for three years and we are very pleased," Mr Parker said.
