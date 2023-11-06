Katherine Times
DV safe house needed in Timber Creek

November 7 2023 - 8:00am
Victoria Daly Regional Council Mayor, Brian Pedwell
With talks about domestic violence in the Northern Territory hitting the news almost daily, Victoria Daly Regional Council are currently in the process of applying for grant funding to build a Safe House in Timber Creek and are seeking support from the NT and Australian Government to fund the operations of the Safe House once it is established.

