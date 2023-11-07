One of the Territory's aeromedical health care providers took flight to Borroloola and Robinson River recently to empower local communities with essential lifesaving skills.
A dedicated team or trainers and health care professionals conducted three crucial courses in remote trauma care, treatment for sick and injured kids in the bush, as well as baby emergency care and CPR.
The CareFlight courses aim to equip participants with the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively in emergency situations.
"In the vast and remote Northern Territory, where some communities are hundreds of kilometres away from the nearest hospital, these skills are not just valuable but lifesaving," a spokesperson said.
All courses are free for participants in a bid to give remote region the tools and knowledge they need to make a difference when it matters most.
