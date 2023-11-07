The Katherine Town Council's Christmas in K-Town Calendar is out - just in time to plot your family's festive journey through Katherine.
There will be Christmas light displays, markets, free kids' movies and even train rides.
The calendar pulls the community events together in one go-to poster, taking the pressure off figuring out what's on where during the upcoming Christmas break.
The events listed are organised by a range of community groups, including Katherine Community Projects Association, O'Keeffe House, the Katherine Museum, Rainbow Katherine, Katherine Community Markets, Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre and Katherine Town Council.
Katherine Town Council CEO, Ingrid Stonhill, said it was a credit to the many volunteers and community groups that a small town like Katherine can create such an amazing line-up of events and activities for families to enjoy through the Christmas season.
