Anti-frackers protest against Tamboran

A colourful anti-fracking demonstration was held prior to the Supreme Court challenge against Environment Minister Lauren Moss' approval of Tamboran's exploration fracking project is heard.
Represented by the Environmental Defenders Office, the Central Australian Frack Free Alliance (CAFFA) argued Minister Moss failed to properly consider how Tamboran's exploration project could enable future gas projects across the Beetaloo, and their climate impacts.
CAFFA spokeswoman Heather MacIntyre said analysis showed how, under a high development scenario, fracking in the Northern Territory would result in the drilling of thousands of wells.
"Much of the Northern Territory is on track to become unlivable as the burning of fossil fuels supercharges the climate crisis," she said.
"Instead of urgently decarbonising and focusing on ways to protect Territorians from extreme weather like droughts, heatwaves, and more destructive cyclones, the Fyles Government is throwing fuel on the fire with its support for fracking.
"This court case gives ordinary Territorians like us the chance to argue that this fracking approval is invalid because of the Minister's failure to consider the significant climate impacts it would facilitate, and to highlight how fracking in the NT will supercharge the climate crisis."
Mangarrayi man Adam Gaston from Mole Hill outstation near Mataranka said while he was only in his thirties he had already seen "massive changes" to his country because of climate change.
"The seasons are wrong and the animals that used to be there to provide food for us are disappearing. If we keep going like this there's going to be nothing left, we've got to stop fracking."
