Thursday, 16 November 2023
Thunder in the skies

By Annie Hesse
November 15 2023 - 8:28am
Thunder in the Territory's skies
Up to 12 F-35A Lightning II aircraft have taken to the sky above Katherine to participate in Exercise Arnhem Thunder at RAAF Base Tindal which has been running since the end of October.

