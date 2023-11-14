Thunder in the Territory's skies

Up to 12 F-35A Lightning II aircraft have taken to the sky above Katherine to participate in Exercise Arnhem Thunder at RAAF Base Tindal which has been running since the end of October.
The exercise is a Royal Australian Air Force training activity that includes Number 75 Squadron from RAAF Base Tindal and Number 77 Squadron from RAAF Williamtown, New South Wales, and involves day missions, with no flying on the weekends.
Aircraft involved in the exercise will occasionally land and depart from RAAF Base Darwin.
A Defence spokesperson said flying was subject to change due air traffic control requirements, weather, and other aviation considerations.
"Exercises (like Arnhem Thunder) are essential to maintain air force's high training standards and operational capability," the spokesman said.
Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying.
Exercise Arnhem Thunder is one of the largest domestic training exercises during which fighter jets conduct air-to-air combat scenarios and personnel train to mobilise and integrate its air and ground-based capabilities in response to a range of security threats.
In 2021, Arnhem Thunder saw the RAAF's F-35As deploy for the very first time since achieving operating capability in 2020.
