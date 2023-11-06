Katherine Times
Northern Terriotry's 2024 Australian of the Year Awards announced

By Acm Network
Updated November 7 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 9:04am
The recipient of the the 2024 Australian of the Year for Northern Territory is founder of Central Australian Youth Link-Up Service Blair McFarland (right). Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
The 2024 Australian of the Year for Northern Territory is founder of Central Australian Youth Link-Up Service Blair McFarland.

