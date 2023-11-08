Katherine Times
Anti-fracking activists' Beetaloo court battle begins

November 9 2023 - 9:44am
Protests took place as a court case began against the Beetaloo Basin environmental approvals. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
Anti-fracking protesters have mobilised across the nation as a landmark case challenging the Beetaloo Basin's environmental approvals began in the Northern Territory Supreme Court.

