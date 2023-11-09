Katherine Times
Remote Aboriginal residents win fight for housing compensation

By Rudi Maxwell
November 9 2023 - 3:30pm
Aboriginal residents of Ltyentye Apurte are entitled to compensation, the High Court has ruled. (Grenville Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Aboriginal residents of Ltyentye Apurte are entitled to compensation, the High Court has ruled. (Grenville Turner/AAP PHOTOS)

The High Court has ruled that First Nations people living in remote dilapidated housing are entitled to compensation for distress or disappointment.

