Godinymayin Culture Talk

By Eric Holowacz, Ceo Godinymayin
November 10 2023 - 8:00am
Darwin stand-up comedienne Amy Hetherington is helping Godinymayin build a new tradition of togetherness and laughing it up!.
One of the most successful and hilarious things about the cultural programming at Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre over the past few years has been an ongoing line-up of stand-up comedians. And after the pandemic lock downs and border closures, it seems that laughter really has been a collective medicine-a way to come back from the lull with a smile and whole-hearted healthy chuckle.

