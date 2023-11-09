Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Resilience needed as NT expects 'extreme heat'

November 10 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the Northern Territory continues to experience extreme weather conditions, Charles Darwin University (CDU) researchers are investigating the role community leaders play in building resilience during times of drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.