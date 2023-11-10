Oliver Thorne, business development coordinator at Austrex, has been named the 2023 Livestock Exporter Young Achiever of the Year.
The award, from Nutrien Ag Solutions and the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council, was presented by Colby Ede, north east region livestock lead for Nutrien, at a livestock industry gala dinner in Sydney.
Mr Ede said he was impressed by the passion all the nominees demonstrated for the industry.
"All the nominees that we interviewed expressed how much they loved working in the industry and had a genuine commitment to animal welfare," said Mr Ede.
Mr Thorne started his career mustering cattle in the Northern Territory and then became an onboard stockman, while studying an Agribusiness degree online.
He commenced working for Austrex as a vessel coordinator, but quickly progressed into a broader role where he has led technical projects as well as becoming an industry leader and mentor.
ALEC chief executive officer, Mark Harvey-Sutton said that Mr Thorne was widely respected throughout the industry and was a powerful advocate for the live export trade.
"Oliver's love for the industry is clear, both in making improvements within the scope of his current role and also in helping to develop and support other young people in his role as chair of the Young Livestock Exporters Network," he said.
"The livestock export industry has many talented young people and this year's nominees have been no exception. The leadership, quality and ongoing sustainability of the industry are in safe hands of all our nominees and in particular, Ollie."
