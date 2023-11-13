Two dedicated St John Ambulance junior cadets have been recognised for their hard work within the Katherine community.
Eliana Green and Neveah Wilcox both received Commissioner Badges from the St John NT Commissioner.
"We are very proud of the hard work put in by our Katherine junior cadets to achieve the highest recognition that a junior cadet can receive," Commissioner Mel Johnston said.
Ten-year-old Katherine-born Eliana Green started with St John in 2019, following family footsteps.
"It is great because I get to go out into the community," she said, adding she worked hard to be able to go on duties whenever she has free time.
"Being part of St John means to me a good opportunity to go out there and show people how dedicated I am to the opportunities that I have to help with first aid and help the community," she said.
The passionate junior said she was hoping to join adult ambulance cadets in the future before pursuing a career pathway to study to become an occupational therapist.
