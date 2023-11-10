A Katherine and Darwin based volunteer program has been awarded the 2023 INPEX Community Volunteer Organisation/Team of the Year Award.
Connected Women NT, the Australian Red Cross women's program shines as a guiding light of transformation in the Northern Territory, epitomising the profound influence of volunteerism on community advancement.
Rooted in the dedication of Red Cross to humanitarian aid, the initiative leverages the potency of volunteers to propel positive change, with the program having attracted a large number of volunteers with close to 550 people helping to deliver 300 annual activities that cultivate community and cultural inclusivity and unity.
Connected Women helps marginalised migrant women find solace, support, and growth. More than 500 women have flourished in Darwin and Katherine, bolstering their well-being and economic engagement.
The annual Volunteer of the Year awards recognise the important contribution of volunteering to the social, cultural, economic and environmental well-being of the Northern Territory.
The event showcases volunteers who dedicate their time, energy and passion to making a positive difference in the lives of others.
Volunteering NT Executive Manager Megan Saltmarsh said the 2023 awards played an essential role in recognising the significant contribution and impact volunteering has across the NT.
"This year's NT award winners have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to various causes, from supporting community events to growing diversity and inclusivity and serving and protecting local communities," Ms Saltmarsh said.
"These remarkable individuals and groups have shown us the power of community, the impact of kindness, and the difference community members can make when driven by a passion to help. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners and express our deep gratitude for their dedication to improving the lives of others."
Katherine's Ushani Kaumadha was recognised with the Excellence in Volunteer Management Award.
"It's an immense privilege to be recognized for doing what I wholeheartedly love," she said.
"This day marks a significant milestone in both my personal and professional life. Back in 2018, I was fortunate to receive the "Volunteer of the Year" award at Victoria University, where my volunteering journey in Australia began.
"Through these experiences, I've gained invaluable knowledge, diverse experiences, and had the privilege to meet truly amazing individuals who have profoundly impacted my life.
"I always believed that I have a mountain to climb, not just for myself, but to help others conquer their own challenges. I'm deeply passionate about what I do, and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing people who've been with me on this journey."
Mrs Kaumadha extended her heartfelt thanks to the volunteers who are working with her.
"Your commitment to volunteering has been a crucial part of my journey and has contributed to me receiving this award. Let's keep making a positive difference in our communities, one volunteer act at a time."
The annual awards comprise seven categories for Central Australia and Top End, totalling 14 awards that highlight the essential role volunteers play in building strong and vibrant communities and recognise and honour those outstanding individuals and groups whose selfless efforts are leaving a lasting impact on their communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.