Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Nova Peris visits region

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated November 13 2023 - 9:50am, first published November 12 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Super Nova rolls into Katherine
Super Nova rolls into Katherine

A team of nine Olympians is headed to the Northern Territory on Tuesday 14 November to spread the Olympic spirit into schools in and around Katherine, including the communities of Barunga and Beswick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.