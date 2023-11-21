Lendlease supports Salvos

The Lendlease team together with Salvos Katherine Hub staff recently delivered a Community Day Project.
Community Day, established in 1996, is an annual event where Lendlease employees volunteer their time and skills to make a difference in the communities where they live and work.
Every year on Community day, employee skills are matched with community needs to deliver and support different projects with the aim to support the local community.
Social and environmental issues are addressed by Lendlease providing services such as design, build, clean, demolish, plan, paint, repair, and teach.
This year, the Katherine Salvation Army was approached by Lendlease to enquire if they had any projects or needs they could need support with.
Sally Courtney, Public Relations Manager of the Salvation Army NT, said the "unexpected assistance from Lendlease to this extent is such a big deal for the Katherine Salvation Army".
After initial discussions and site inspections, Katherine Salvation Army compiled a list of amenities that they needed help with.
"(The Lendlease Community Day) has enabled the Salvos Hub to expand its amenities that desperately needed upgrades, offer more comfortable areas for people to gather, and be able to secure belongings in lockers," Ms Courtney said.
"The Katherine Hub is genuinely grateful for the donated goods and the time the Lendlease team gave to install planter boxes and tables and chairs.
"So much got achieved in short period of time in the practical and hands-on positive initiative."
Thanks to the Lendlease team, Katherine Salvos Hub amenities now include two new washing machines, an outdoor clothesline and ten three-door lockers.
Until now, the Hub's outdoor area which well used did lack any suitable seating and shade, however, Lendlease resolve this problem by providing six new outdoor table settings with new umbrellas.
The Lendlease team of ten staff constructed six planter boxes for the Hub's garden project.
"We contribute to the communities which we live and work in, implementing targeted local participation and training programs," Landlease said.
"We know how to work productively in the climates of Northern Australia, and have extensive experience in delivering work safely."
