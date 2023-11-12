Katherine Times
Energy minister confident in NT gas after setbacks

By Neve Brissenden
November 13 2023 - 8:52am
Energy and Mining Minister Nicole Manison is backing the future of the industries despite setbacks. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
The Northern Territory government says it remains confident in the gas and mining industries as well as its environmental assessment protocols after two weeks of setbacks on major projects.

