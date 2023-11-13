People across the Northern Territory and in particular the Katherine region are mourning the loss of Dr Bush-Blanasi.
A proud Mayili man and 2023 NT Australian of the Year, Dr Bush-Blanasi was a powerful advocate and an inspirational leader for Aboriginal Territorians, and the entire community.
Representing the Katherine region, he served as the Northern Land Council (NLC)'s Deputy Chair for three terms and led the NLC as Chair for four consecutive terms.
"Our organisation is stronger for his leadership and will benefit from his legacy for years to come," the NLC said in a statement.
"His leadership was bold and uncompromising.
"Never deferential; he spoke truth to power. His political nous was second to none; equally as influential when talking with countrymen or politicians. He engaged naturally to deliver tough messages to those who needed to hear them."
Dr Bush-Blanasi lobbied tirelessly on behalf of Aboriginal people, without seeking personal recognition. The passion he held for Aboriginal empowerment never wavered.
Chief Minister Natsha Fyles, in extending her condolences, said the passionate Territorian would be remembered for his strong support of Native Title claims, including the handback of remaining ancestral lands at Kakadu to traditional owners, and in securing sea country rights for Yolngu people at Blue Mud Bay.
He also helped to develop the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
"On behalf of the NT Government and all Territorians, I extend our deepest sympathies to Dr Bush-Blanasi's family and friends, his clan groups, and the NLC," Ms Fyles said.
Dr Bush-Blanasi was a staunch advocate for Aboriginal women, always making sure they contributed to discussions and their voices were elevated in forums.
He keenly advocated for family-centric policies which created safe and nurturing environments.
The NLC said Dr Bush-Blanasi was a passionate supporter of two-way learning through the Learning on Country Program which allows Aboriginal children living in remote communities a better opportunity to navigate the world while keeping strong in their culture.
The professional achievements of Dr Bush-Blanasi span many years.
He was an elected ATSIC representative and a long-serving board member of the North Australian Indigenous Land & Sea Management Alliance, Imparja and Northern Building Consultants.
He was a founding member of the Association of Northern, Kimberley and Arnhem Aboriginal Artists, Aboriginal Sea Company, Aboriginal Housing Northern Territory, Top End Aboriginal Bush Broadcasting Association and the Northern Territory Aboriginal Investment Corporation.
In 2023, Dr Bush-Blanasi was awarded an honorary doctorate by Charles Darwin University and was the Northern Territory Australian of the Year.
His contribution to the fight for sea rights enhanced the recognition of traditional ownership of Aboriginal people across the NT coastline. This was a seminal marker in the rights of Aboriginal peoples.
"Most of all Dr Bush-Blanasi was a family man," the NLC said.
"His children and grandchildren were never far from his thoughts. He loved to be surrounded by his extended family and often shared stories of their achievements and successes.
"A fearless leader, gone too soon."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.