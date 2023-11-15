NT police ignored DV claims and set dog on a child

Mr Shoyer said there could have been long-term health impacts for the man.
"The position in which (he) remained for that period appeared to be at least incredibly uncomfortable and potentially risked adverse health outcomes," he said.
In another incident, a woman - who was a protected person under a Domestic Violence Order - reported an assault at a venue in the company of her children.
Police dismissed the woman's claim, told her to "calm down" and said they might arrest her.
An investigation found "police conducted no investigation into (the) allegations of domestic violence ... at no time did police provide (the woman) with any reassurance; attempt to de-escalate the situation, attempt to obtain any details in relation to witnesses, children or the alleged offender".
In another instance, a woman walked up to an officer and reported being sexually assaulted by a man who had just walked past.
The officer thought the woman was drunk and said "go home, get out of here" and "piss off you're drunk".
The Ombudsman found the incident was later reported to other police but the first officer claimed he knew nothing about the situation and later provided only basic details.
After admitting the breaches and apologising to the woman, he received disciplinary action from the force.
There were ten complaints finalised over 2022/2023 relating to domestic violence or sexual abuse involving failings in behaviour towards or treatment of victims.
Nine of the matters involved a delay or failure to adequately investigate the incidents.
The total number of police conduct complaints over 2022/2023 declined from the previous year, from 612 to 465.
"On its face, this is a welcome development," Mr Shoyer said.
"However, we have not been able to identify an obvious cause for the decline."
Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison said NT Police had enough oversight.
"I don't think there's any organisation or any government cohort more scrutinised than police," she told reporters on Friday.
"I think it's in line with normal expectations."
Australian Associated Press
