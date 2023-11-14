Katherine Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Soldiers, sailors, aviators lost in service remembered

Updated November 15 2023 - 8:26am, first published 7:30am
A moving Remembrance Day service was held at the Katherine cenotaph to pay tribute to Australian soldiers, sailors and aviators lost in the service of the country.

