Soldiers, sailors, aviators lost in service remembered

A moving Remembrance Day service was held at the Katherine cenotaph to pay tribute to Australian soldiers, sailors and aviators lost in the service of the country.
Addressing the large crowd, Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal Wing Commander Fiona Pearce said the annual commemoration was a day to "pay tribute to sons and daughters who did not come home".
"World War One was a defining moment in our history and it remains our most costly conflict, in the number of military personnel killed and wounded," WGCDR Pearce said. "What is more difficult to quantify is the mental cost of that and every other conflict our members have participated in - not to mention the cost to our families because of what we ask our service people to do."
"So on this day, we gather, not to glorify war, but to commemorate, to remember, to honour and to give thanks to the over 103,000 Australians who have given their lives in the service of our country, and to recognise the sacrifices of all who have chosen to serve."
WGCDR Pearce said 1500 Australians were currently deployed overseas and within the country, actively protecting Australia, the region, and those around the world who need our help.
"We come together on Remembrance Day to honour their sacrifice and share our gratitude for the nation they offer their lives to serve.
"We also hold in our hearts the families and friends who will grieve the loss of loved ones , and respectfully acknowledge those wounded in the course of their service.
"United in remembrance, we look to a future made possible by the courage, service and sacrifice of past generations, and we pledge to work together as one team to build on their legacy."
