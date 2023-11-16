Katherine Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Extra cops in 'zero tolerance' approach

November 16 2023 - 4:00pm
Extra police will be deployed in Alice Springs over the summer months to prevent a surge in crime. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
Extra police with "zero tolerance" for anti-social behaviour will be deployed in Alice Springs over the summer months as authorities try to avoid a repeat of last summer's central Australian crime surge.

