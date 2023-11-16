From the Katherine Mayor's desk

Our "Bubbles" program has been a huge hit for our community. It is the exciting new format that lets everyone know what our Council does and everything that you ever wanted to know about our Council. With our previous plans, Municipal, Financial, and Annual Report there were only 598 downloads over three years. With our new tool there were over 3000 hits in three weeks. If you want to access this new system please go to our webpage and click on Know your Council. There is a screen set up at the Library if you would like to check it out. At the moment there is only access on computers but it will be available on phones in the near future.