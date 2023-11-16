Katherine Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
From the Katherine Mayor's desk

By Lis Clark, Mayor of Katherine
November 17 2023 - 8:00am
Carols by Candlelight will be held at the Lindsay Street Complex from 5.30pm on December 2. There will be a Santa with free photos, food stalls and of course the wonderful singers.

