From the Katherine Mayor's desk

Carols by Candlelight will be held at the Lindsay Street Complex from 5.30pm on December 2. There will be a Santa with free photos, food stalls and of course the wonderful singers.
On December 4 there will be the International Day of people with a disability awards. This will be held at Godinymayin at 10.00am. Please come along and support this special day. Thank you to those that sent in nominations.
The Christmas lights competition is now open to everyone. Please register on our website or give our wonderful Sinead a call on 89725500 for more details. Commercial displays will be automatically in unless you want to opt out of the competition.
The Katherine Town Council Annual report is out now. It was advertised in the local paper. It can be viewed at the Library or Visitor Information Centre or you can pick up a copy from the Council chambers. You can also go to our website.
Please check our website for the Christmas closures over the break and changes to services.
Festivals of the Dry Calendar - It is time to put our events for the Dry Season on our annual program. If you have an event that you would like to promote please let Council know or Sinead. It is a free service and lets our community know what is happening. It also helps to know what is available so that there are not too many clashes of events.
On behalf of the Katherine Community we would also like to send our condolences to the CEO and Board of the NLC for the passing of Dr Bush Blanasi. He was held in high esteem by many in the Community. His contribution to the Communities is well known.
Our "Bubbles" program has been a huge hit for our community. It is the exciting new format that lets everyone know what our Council does and everything that you ever wanted to know about our Council. With our previous plans, Municipal, Financial, and Annual Report there were only 598 downloads over three years. With our new tool there were over 3000 hits in three weeks. If you want to access this new system please go to our webpage and click on Know your Council. There is a screen set up at the Library if you would like to check it out. At the moment there is only access on computers but it will be available on phones in the near future.
The next 3 Laneways will be closed soon. Flyers on information about the closures will be given to residents next week. The Sportsground replacement fencing will also begin on the 18th November. This will be a perimeter fencing on the Highway side of the sportsgrounds.
