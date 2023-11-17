What's on: Activate Katherine

Activate Katherine has just entered the following categories into 2023 Australian Street Art Awards:
This prestigious competition has increased nationwide visibility of the street art scene in Katherine, especially with "Neighbour" being awarded a bronze medal under the 2022 Best Monument/Memorial category.
Finalists of the 2023 Australian Street Art Awards will be announced in January 2024 and the awards will be announced on 8 March 2023, so be sure to keep an eye on Activate Katherine social media to see how we go!
Across two weeks in August 2023, we saw 11 amazing new murals installed by local and visiting artists as part of the K-Town Street Art project, the largest number of murals installed at one time in Katherine.
It is wonderful to see such vibrant street art full of rich stories adorning our town, and we must acknowledge the terrific work of Katherine Regional Arts to facilitate this project, in collaboration with Proper Creative artists and Activate Katherine, and with funding by the Northern Territory Government.
If you'd like to find a guide to street art please visit https://activatekatherine.nt.gov.au/local-favourites/guide-street-art-katherine and download Discover Katherine App.
