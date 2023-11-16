Katherine Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

NT chief minister ditches controversial shares

November 17 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natasha Fyles has caved to public pressure and sold her shares in Woodside Energy. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Natasha Fyles has caved to public pressure and sold her shares in Woodside Energy. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has ditched her Woodside Energy shares after a growing backlash over potential conflicts of interest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help