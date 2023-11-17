Ringers Rugby the biggest comp yet

Earlier this month, prior to the commencement of the Ringers Rugby 7s, a ladies rugby clinic held by former Olympians Lewis Holland and Charlotte Caslick.
Charlotte Caslick OAM was a gold medalist at the 2016 Olympic Games in the Women's Rugby 7s.
She has also represented Australia in Touch Football, while her fiancé Lewis Holland also has represented Australia at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rugby 7s.
Both Charlotte and Lewis spoke to the group about the game and offered a clinic that included how to tackle properly and safely, passing drills and how to work as a team during the match.
The more than 60 players all participated in the drills and were keen to demonstrate their ability.
No matter what the skill level was of the players, they all gained valuable experience from participating in the clinic.
The smile on the players faces during the drills showed how passionate they were to be playing and gave them more confidence to show off these skills during the afternoon matches.
When the games got underway there was plenty of action on the field, with big tackles and free flowing rugby on show for the 600 strong crowd that had come to see the tournament.
Games were played hard, fast, and fair right up to the final whistle.
The Bull's Head Belles of Heytesbury Pastoral - The Bull's Head Bugle took home the women's competition after a nail biting grand final against the Baines Babes. The final score came to 15-19.
In the men's grand final the Borderline Brumbies and the Barkly Santas went head to head for a hotly contested final score of 14-12 with the Borderline Brumbies coming out on top.
This was the third year the Ringers Rugby 7s competition was held in Katherine and the competition is going from strength to strength.
2023 saw the largest number of teams nominate for the event in both the men's and women's draw.
Players had driven hundreds of kilometres from cattle stations across the Northern Territory to be in Katherine for some exciting rugby.
Plans are already underway to make the 2024 Ringers Rugby 7s tournament even bigger and better.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.