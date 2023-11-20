Katherine Times
Research project looks to safe guard wild-harvest buffalo supply chain in Northern Territory

November 21 2023 - 8:00am
Buffalo grazing at Beatrice Hill research station in the Northern Territroy. Picture supplied.
A new research project by AgriFutures Australia and the Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia is set to examine the wild-harvest buffalo supply chain in the Northern Territory.

