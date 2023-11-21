Katherine Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Vietnam launches new animal welfare standards

November 22 2023 - 8:00am
Tony Harman, Australian agriculture counsellor to Vietnam, Spencer Whitaker, market development manager Asia Pacific at MLA, Tang Anh Vinh, deputy head of public veterinary division - DAH and Wayne Collier, LiveCorp.
National animal welfare standards consistent with those applying to imported Australian-bred cattle have been announced in Vietnam, as part of the Australia-Vietnam Beef Cattle Symposium.

