Songwriter Shellie a legend

Wardaman woman Dr Shellie Morris has been named a Legend in the 2023 NT Performing Arts Awards.
Dr Morris took out the Legend Award alongside tenured artistic director Sean Pardy - both receiving the prestigious award for the rich cultural music and mentorship they have contributed throughout their dedicated careers in elevating the Northern Territory arts scene.
The ceremony also saw a lighting designer, violinist, circus artist, artistic director and music producer among those recognised.
Awards were presented in nine categories with Kuya James, aka James Mangohig, taking home two awards - the Outstanding Creative Award for his two-decade long contribution to the arts as musician, music producer, and most recently as a producer and artist of the theatre dance performance, Hymns for the Witching Hour, which won the Best Performance Award.
Tara Murphy followed suit, bringing home both the Outstanding Performer Award and People's Choice Award which garnered over a quarter of the votes.
Emerging artists Spillett and Tomm Lydiard took home the Young Achiever and Behind the Scenes awards - Spillett for their charismatic and hypnotic performances, and Tomm for shining the light on Australian household names such as Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy, and the many homegrown plays and performances in Darwin.
Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Chansey Paech, said the NT Performing Arts Awards recognised the creativity and talent of the Territory's arts sector which "does amazing work to create a vibrant Northern Territory" and builds strong foundations for artists.
In its fourth year, the peer judged awards highlighted the outstanding achievements of Territory storytellers and creatives in classrooms, backstage and on stage.
More than 70 nominations were received from the vibrant Territory arts community, with 25 shortlisted as finalists.
2023 NT Performing Arts Awards winners:
