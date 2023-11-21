Katherine Times
Woman to defend cream crepe attack on NT Chief Minister

By Neve Brissenden
November 21 2023 - 3:30pm
Suzanne Milgate represented herself facing charges of aggravated assault and harassment in court. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)
A woman accused of assaulting the Northern Territory chief minister with a crepe causing a black eye and a media storm intends to plead not guilty.

