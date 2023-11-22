Katherine Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
NT coroner dismisses Zach Rolfe's call to step down

By Neve Brissenden
Updated November 28 2023 - 9:37am, first published November 22 2023 - 8:00pm
Former constable Zach Rolfe has been unsuccessful in persuading the NT coroner to step aside. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
The Northern Territory coroner has dismissed an application from ex-police officer Zachary Rolfe for her to step down from the inquest into the death of Indigenous teen Kumanjayi Walker due to bias.

