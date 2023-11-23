Katherine Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Prosecutors review findings over fatal Outback Wrangler chopper crash

Updated November 24 2023 - 8:25am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris 'Willow' Wilson died in the helicopter crash.
Chris 'Willow' Wilson died in the helicopter crash.

Prosecutors are reviewing the findings over the deadly Outback Wrangler helicopter crash, "examining the culpability of individuals and entities" involved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.