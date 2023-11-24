NT cloud makes Aussie weather calendar

The Bureau of Meteorology's Australian Weather Calendar is celebrating its 40th edition this year, showcasing 13 stunning images including a giant cumulonimbus cloud in the Northern Territory.
The huge thunderstorm image was taken in March, at the end of the wet season. Big storms at that time of year are known as 'knock 'em down' storms, because they flatten the spear grass that has grown tall over the wet season.
Thunderstorms occur most frequently in northern Australia during October-March, with the Darwin area owning mainland Australia's highest number of days each year with thunderstorm activity - over 80.
Photographer Damon Wagland said he plans by monitoring the weather online before chasing accordingly when he sees a promising storm. The primary tool for detecting thunderstorms is the weather radar, from the Berrimah radar in this case.
"I normally go around in the dry season looking for spots, for composition," he said.
"Then I match that up with where I see the weather is happening. So I've got a pretty good idea of where to go."
Mr Wagland's photo shows a cumulonimbus cloud forming in the lower layer of the atmosphere, with a sweeping updraught of warm air rising from the ground, billowing cloud, and a building thunderstorm 'anvil' across the top.
This photo was one of 13 selected from more than 500 entries from professional and amateur photographers.
A meteorological description of each photo is alongside the monthly image, to help continue building knowledge for our audience both here and abroad. For over 40 years, the Australian Weather Calendar has been sent to more than 65 countries.
"The calendar is a fantastic opportunity to further explain the science behind weather events and other phenomena, all the while admiring spectacular and uniquely Australian imagery," Senior Meteorologist Andrea Peace said.
"Every page provides an insight and explains the diversity of both the striking visuals and the severe weather conditions in Australia."
The 2024 Bureau of Meteorology Australian Weather Calendar can be ordered online now at shop.bom.gov.au.
