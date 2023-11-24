Council releases annual report

Katherine Town Council has released its 2022-23 Annual Report, which details the council's performance over the last financial year against the objectives set out in its Municipal Plan.
Mayor Lis Clark encouraged Katherine residents to view the report to see the amount of work the CEO and Council staff achieved over the past 12 months.
"On behalf of the elected members, we are very excited to present our annual report, and I thank everyone who worked hard to put it together," Ms Clark said.
Council CEO Ingrid Stonhill said the report also gave an insight into how Council expended its budget during the past financial year, which is essential information for ratepayers.
"I'm pleased to say that our report was released early this year, and I congratulate the team on a job well done," she said.
The report is available on the Council website or can be viewed at the Visitor Information Centre and the Katherine Library.
Community members can also request a copy from reception at the Civic Centre.
