K-Town country music tops the charts

Katherine country music star Tom Curtain's album 'Nothin's Gonna Stop Us' has been named as one of the nominees for Traditional Country Album of the Year for the 2024 CMAA - Country Music Association of Australia Golden Guitar Awards.
The awards will be presented at the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Meanwhile the local musician's latest single 'When the Rain Comes Down' featuring Robyn Martin from the New Graces has gone to No.1 on the Country Songs Top 40 Australian Airplay Charts and No. 2 on the Australian Country Radio Charts.
Mr Curtain, who is currently touring Australia, said the achievements were "pretty amazing".
