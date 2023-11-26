Katherine Times
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Howard Springs quarantine deaths to be examined

By Neve Brissenden
November 26 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A coroner will investigate the deaths of three people while quarantined at Howard Springs. (Glenn Campbell/AAP PHOTOS)
A coroner will investigate the deaths of three people while quarantined at Howard Springs. (Glenn Campbell/AAP PHOTOS)

An inquest into the deaths of three people during forced quarantine at Howard Springs will examine the legality of their detention and adequacy of their care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.