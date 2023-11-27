Super Hornets take to Territory skies

Super Hornets are tearing up the skies above the Katherine region, with Exercise Crimson Dawn in full swing.
Held between November 27 and December 8, the exercise is the final phase of an eight-month course for pilots and weapons system officers on Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornets.
Flying out of RAAF Base Tindal, Crimson Dawn will involve day and night-time missions to Delamere Air Weapons Range, with aircrews conducting mission planning.
The F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft will take part in a wide range of flying activities in the large airspaces above the Top End, flying complex scenarios that include overcoming threats to reach their target and then return home safely.
A Defence spokesman said flying was subject to variables including weather and operational availability, with noise reduction and the environment being vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying.
