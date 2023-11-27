New Katherine social homes fast-tracked

Katherine is set to get 21 more social homes, after a social housing project has been fast-tracked across the Northern Territory.
The Federal Government will provide $50 million to the NT as part of the Social Housing Accelerator payment, which will fund up to 100 new urban social homes, with 21 per cent of these homes earmarked for Katherine.
Federal Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour, said this was "a good start in an area we know needs attention".
"It doesn't matter whether you live in Darwin, Alice Springs or Katherine, housing affordability has been a real issue for many years now," she said.
"The Albanese Government made the commitment at the election to address this problem and now I'm pleased to see we are delivering in the Territory."
The construction of the new social homes will see a boost for local workforces throughout Northern Territory urban centres, with homes to be built to adaptable standard, making them accessible to more people with disability or mobility issues and allowing them to stay in the same home as they age.
Consultation with the community housing sector is set to occur in December, with a tender process for the first eight homes expected to commence before Christmas.
