Local tourism operators put Katherine on the map

For the fifth consecutive year Katherine Outback Experience has taken out the win as best Tourism Attraction in the Northern Territory's Brolga Tourism Awards.
The family business, run by Annabel and Tom Curtain, also won the new category Excellence in Accessible Tourism.
Judges praised the tourist attraction for celebrating "life on the land through real horse training and working dog demonstrations".
"Their authentic and immersive experiences include an Outback Show, horse riding experiences, Stockman's Workshops and a Farm Therapy Program."
The NT Brolga Awards is the Territory's tourism industry's night of nights with 28 businesses, organisations and individuals crowned winners, with more Katherine businesses putting a spotlight on the region.
Once again recognised for their contribution to tourism across the region, Top Didj Cultural Experience and Art Gallery won the Northern Territory People Choice Tripadvisor / Shiji Review Pro Award for its authentic Aboriginal cultural experiences with local Indigenous artist Manuel Pamkal.
"Visitors learn about Aboriginal culture, weapons used and the significance of his Rarrk or cross hatching painting style," judges said. "Visitors get to paint their own postcard-size painting, light a fire and throw a spear using a woomera."
Nitmiluk Tours and Cicada Lodge won the Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services award.
"Cicada Lodge Restaurant, located alongside the ancient gorge system at Nitmiluk National Park, combines exceptional Australian food, wine and spirit experiences with world-class nature and wildlife," the judges said. "At Cicada's nightly Chef's Table, local and native ingredients showcase the unique provenance of the region."
The judges also recognised the Nabilil Dreaming Sunset Dinner Cruise as "a five star dinner service set against a backdrop of the stunning scenic beauty of Nitmiluk Gorge".
The family-owned Gorge View Bush Retreat - a glamping destination with an emphasis on authentic outback hospitality - 16 kilometres from Katherine en route to Nitmiluk National Park, took out the win in the Brolga's Unique Accommodations category.
"Their captivating sunset deck is a perfect place for their guests to unwind and connect with fellow travellers while enjoying the breathtaking views," judges said about the small tourism business.
Katherine's Contour Hotel was also named a winner in the prestigious awards, taking out the top gong for 3-3.5 star accommodation for their "contemporary, comfortable accommodation, a range of indoor and outdoor venues including a large pool set amongst attractive, lush gardens".
