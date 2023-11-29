Katherine Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Local tourism operators put Katherine on the map

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
November 29 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the fifth consecutive year Katherine Outback Experience has taken out the win as best Tourism Attraction in the Northern Territory's Brolga Tourism Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.