Katherine, B'loola Tidy Town winners

The annual Keep Australia Beautiful Council NT Sustainable Communities Awards were held at the Godinmayin Arts and Cultural Centre, with Katherine Town Council taking out the top gong for Circular Economy.
Meanwhile, the MacDonnell Regional Council township of Ntaria (Hermannsburg) has won the 2023 Northern Territory Sustainable Community Tidy Town accolade.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles, who attended the Territory Tidy Town Sustainable Communities event in Katherine, congratulated the winners.
"We have Territorians across the entire Territory achieving great and wonderful things," she said..
"The communities mentioned during the awards are going above and beyond to make sure the communities they are raising their children in foster health and wellbeing.
"Good luck to MacDonnell Regional Council township of Ntaria (Hermannsburg), who will represent the Territory at the national awards in Western Australia in 2024."
Multiple remote Territory communities were recognised for their efforts in improving the wellbeing of their homes, while schools, individuals and communities were recognised for their work in land management and developing circular economies.
One stand-out mention of the night was the community of Borroloola, who in the past year has collected 1.8 million pieces of rubbish.
"Every year we see huge improvements and increased commitments in communities right across the Territory," the NT Tidy Towns committee said in a statement.
"We are thrilled to dedicate a night to recognise the hard work you all demonstrate to creating clean, sustainable and healthy communities."
The Northern Territory Sustainable Community Tidy Towns Awards program recognises and acknowledges the commitment, collaboration and hard work undertaken by remote and regional communities.
The 2023 winners are:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.