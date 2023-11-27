Servo staff locked inside store office during robbery

Two service station employees locked themselves - and the shop's cash registers - into a store office in a bid to escape from a gang of youth during an alleged burglary.
Northern Territory Police said officers were seeking information after the robbery in Katherine on November 24.
"At 3:40am, police received a report of about nine youths that had forced their way through locked doors of a service station on Bicentennial Road," police said in a statement.
Allegedly, one youth threw a rock at the head of the male staff member.
Police said the staff member and another employee grabbed the cash registers and locked themselves in the store office, while the youth gang allegedly entered the store multiple times, stealing a number of items before fleeing the scene upon police arrival.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
